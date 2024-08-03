The Wallpark claims last-gasp Listed success

The Wallpark came with a wet sail to snatch top honours in the BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle at the Galway Festival.

So Scottish looked all set to land the €110,000 Listed-class feature when fending off the challenge of fellow JP McManus-owned contender Comfort Zone on the run-in.

However, Gordon Elliott’s 14-1 chance The Wallpark found a second wind under Sam Ewing and stormed home to forge ahead in the final stages, getting up by half a length.

Elliott also saddled the fourth-placed Beacon Edge, who was partnered by stable jockey Jack Kennedy.

It was a fifth success in his last eight races for the victor, who had been raised 8lb in the ratings for last month’s Kilbeggan triumph, when also running on strongly after being under pressure a long way out.

Elliott said: “We thought the step up in trip would suit him, he was very tough and I’m delighted for (owner) Fran (Mangan), who put his money down and bought him and is now getting his rewards.

“Beacon Edge also ran a great race under top-weight to finish fourth and the whole way through his career he has been a right horse, but is difficult to place.

“The winner is a horse on the way up and it was almost the toss of a coin for which one Jack would pick and there was nothing between them in the race.

“It was a nice pot to win and The Wallpark could now end up trying to qualify for a Pertemps Final at Cheltenham.

“Fran is actually down in Kerry playing golf today, so I’ll give him some stick over that! I’m delighted for him.”

Ewing added: “He was very good up that hill today. I tried to get him enjoying himself because he stays well and he’s very tough. Hopefully he’ll be an exciting horse to look forward to over the coming months.

“To be fair to him, he was brilliant everywhere when I needed him and, as I say, he was very game up the hill.

“He has his own way of doing things, for sure, but he seems to get there when it matters.”