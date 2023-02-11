Theatre Glory takes starring role at Warwick

Theatre Glory could be set for bigger and better things following a facile victory in the Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Warwick Mares’ Hurdle at Warwick.

The late defection of Mares’ Hurdle candidate Love Envoi saw Nicky Henderson’s charge sent off the 4-7 favourite for the Listed event and she duly obliged, scoring by an eased down 11 lengths having beaten off the challenge of 2021 winner Molly Ollys Wishes.

Winning rider Nico de Boinville was impressed by the performance, with the quick ground at the midlands venue a bonus for the rapidly-improving six-year-old.

He said: “I’d say she’s stepped up again today. The way she went through the race, I was trying to look for a lead, but she just wanted to get on and every time she saw a hurdle she just pricked her ears and couldn’t wait to get at them.

“She loved that quick ground there, its proper quick ground there today and it’s an exciting time for the yard with all these good mares.”

The daughter of Fame And Glory, who is owned by the Canter Banter Racing syndicate, does not hold an entry for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and would have to be supplemented to line up.

With a handicap mark of 137 no doubt set to rise, Betfair go 12-1 from 20s for her to replicate another Henderson trained mare, Dame De Compagnie, and land the Coral Cup.

However, De Boinville refused to be drawn on her next move with Seven Barrows housing some of the best female talent around, which includes defending Mares’ Hurdle champion Marie’s Rock and former Champion Hurdle winner Epatante.

He continued: “Possibly (the Mares’), she’ll definitely benefit from a stronger pace and something to tow her along, but she’s been very well placed so far in her career and it’s not for me to decide.

“She’s definitely grown and matured this year and there’s definitely more to come.”