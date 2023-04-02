Theoryofeverything impresses on Doncaster debut

Theoryofeverything could be set for bigger and better things following an impressive debut at Doncaster.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt is by Frankel out of the Group One-winning mare Persuasive and was bought for 325,000 guineas as a yearling.

Sent off the 100-30 second favourite in the hands of Rab Havlin on Town Moor, he looked to have his dam’s love of soft ground, as following a slow start, he ate up the ground to join the leaders approaching a furlong out before scorching clear to register a taking six-length success.

Connections are now likely to search for similar conditions for his next outing, with the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury on April 22 mooted as a possible option.

“Considering he had quite a bad break and from where he ended up, he had quite a lot of ground to make up. He relished the ground conditions and I suspect the trainer will try to find somewhere with similar ground for his next start,” said Ted Voute, racing advisor for Theoryofeverything’s owner Prince Faisal.

“That will probably be Newbury I would say, as that often comes up softer than Newmarket and I suspect we will look for a spot with similar ground.

“I hope the trainer might consider the Greenham. I think that might be the logical next step and there’s also maybe a couple of races in France where we might have a chance of the ground coming up a bit softer.”

He went on: “We would have to supplement into a Classic, but his next run might show us a bit more and whether that is worthwhile or not.

It could be the case we might have to hang on to him for the back-end and trying to find some Group Ones

“Otherwise the Prix Jean Prat and St James’s Palace Stakes are the other two we might look at, but they are in drier weather times and it could be the case we might have to hang on to him for the back-end and trying to find some Group Ones and keep entering until we get the right ground. He looks exciting.”

Kevin Ryan’s Aleezdancer (9-2 favourite) landed a gamble in good style in the Mental Health Awareness Handicap, relishing the testing conditions to win by a cosy two and a half lengths.

“The ground is vital to him,” said Ryan.

“We had a very frustrating year with him last year, albeit he won something – every time we had him ready for something the ground had gone.

“He’s just very effective on that surface and we’re delighted that he got his head in front again.

“We’ll have to see what the handicapper does and he’ll have to take into consideration he has handled this ground better than most. So hopefully he is not too harsh on him and we’ll have to wait for similar conditions again. The ground will dictate where he runs.”

Charlie Fellowes’ Gorak (9-2 favourite) was equally impressive when obliging favouritism in the Music Live @ Doncaster Racecourse Handicap and there was no catching Bucephalus (12-1) in the Injured Jockeys Fund Handicap on his first start for Neil Mulholland.

Well-known fundraiser Jack Lander secured his second victory in the saddle when partnering Liam Bailey’s Clansman (15-2) to victory in the opening Flat Is Back At Doncaster Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap, while there was also an easy success for David Evans’ There’s The Door (15-2) in the Autism In Racing Handicap.