Theoryofeverything options to be considered after Greenham effort
Connections of Theoryofeverything will wait before deciding whether he will be handed the chance to run in another Classic trial following his effort in the Greenham at Newbury on Saturday.
A son of Frankel, the Prince Faisal-owned colt looked well above average when making light work of his 12 rivals in a seven-furlong Doncaster novice on his racecourse debut earlier this month.
Having powered to six-length victory over Godolphin’s Striking Star, he was handed a berth in the Greenham, and in very soft ground finished eight and a half lengths third to Isaac Shelby in the Group Three contest.
Thady Gosden, who trains in partnership with his father, John, said: “It was very specialist ground and the winner looked very smart.
“This was only the second run of his life and he was up against some more serious horses. He ran a pleasing race, all things considered.
“He’s fine. He is in the Dante, but we will see how he comes out of the race before making any decisions.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox