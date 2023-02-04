Third Time Lucki back to winning ways at Sandown

Third Time Lucki stayed on nicely under a well-timed ride from Kielan Woods to collar long-time leader Fast Buck in the Virgin Bet Dolos Handicap Chase at Sandown.

The Dan Skelton-trained eight-year-old had won a couple of Grade Two contests in his novice season and had chased home Arkle winner Edwardstone in the Kingmaker at Warwick, yet had a bit to prove after a few lacklustre efforts subsequently.

With conditions ideal and fit from his seasonal bow, Mike and Eileen Newbould’s gelding was content to sit near the rear of the field before making stealthy headway to three out.

He cruised upsides Fast Buck at the last and powered up the hill for a fourth career success over fences.

Skelton said: “It was nice to see him come back. Obviously he did really well as a novice last year and struggled with a high handicap at the start of the season.

“He benefitted from an absolutely outstanding ride today. It was as nice a ride as you’d see. I’m delighted to see the horse get his head back in front.

“The ground was better. It was dead old ground, I would not be calling it lovely, good, spring ground, but it is significantly better than he won on the last twice, which has been a big help to him, no question.”

Third Time Lucki received a quote of 8-1 with Coral for the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival, although Skelton is in two minds.

He said: “He’ll have an entry. I’m not jumping up and down, it’s not the only thing, but he’ll get an entry for sure.”

There is not much of Green Book apart from heart, guts and an indelible will to please.

The Venetia Williams-trained 6-1 chance landed the Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle for the second year in succession under Charlie Deutsch, pricking his ears after the last as he drew three lengths clear of Call Me Lord.

After his fourth career success over hurdles, the Kings Caple handler said: “I’m absolutely thrilled. He was originally going to run in the Lanzarote and I just thought that might be too much of a speed test, so we thought we’d leave him for the Lingfield three-miler, but that went west (with the meeting abandoned), so we really had to wait for this.

“I’m delighted we did. He is such a remarkable little horse. There’s nothing flashy at all. He is just amazing – he just keeps doing it.”

Chasing Fire is a horse with immense promise and remained unbeaten with a third success over hurdles under Aidan Coleman.

The Olly Murphy-trained six-year-old had won a couple of bumpers last season, before two successive 16-length victories in each of his two hurdles contests at Market Rasen.

The Virgin Bet Novices’ Hurdle was a step up in class, one which the 4-6 favourite handled with ease, taking up the running from Iliko D’Olivate two out and drawing readily clear to win by six lengths.

Coral were impressed, cutting him to 14-1 (from 20-1) for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Murphy said: “I think he is good, but I don’t know how good he is. His main attribute is that he has got the most unbelievable way of doing everything.

“He is the most laid-back horse you will ever set your eyes on. He is in the Supreme and I would (like to have a go at it).

“He would be a 12-1 or 16-1 chance for the Supreme and if I didn’t go there I would be all but favourite for a Grade One at Aintree and that would be the Gold Cup of his novice career. He is going to be a very good chaser next season.

“I’ve had some good two-milers and I’ve been second and third in the race (Supreme). I’ve never had a horse to win a Supreme or be a champion, but he is unbeaten and he does what he has to do.”

Twin Power (9-2) held off odds-on favourite Twin Jets to take the Virgin Bet Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

The Paul Nicholls-trained winner reversed the form with that rival, who had beaten him by nine lengths at Plumpton, but took advantage of an 8lb pull in the weights to win by a length and a quarter under Adrian Heskin and gain a first win in three tries over hurdles.

Inthewaterside (13-2) completed the Nicholls-Heskin double on the card when following up his Exeter bumper debut success, taking the Virgin Bet Open National Hunt Flat Race by six and a half lengths.