‘This is what it is all about’ – Haggas ready to unleash Economics

William Haggas is confident Economics is ready to step into what will be deep waters when he heads to Leopardstown for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes next weekend.

Despite looking the part in his three victories this term, the strapping son of Night Of Thunder has yet to put his great potential to the test at the highest level.

After dazzling in the Dante, Economics maintained the momentum with a stylish success at Deauville in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano and bookmakers make him a general 6-5 favourite to continue climbing the ladder.

However, a stellar cast – which includes Aidan O’Brien’s defending champion Auguste Rodin, 2022 winner Luxembourg and Irish Derby hero Los Angeles – lie in wait for what will be a severe examination of his credentials.

“He’s fine and we’re looking forward to running him at Leopardstown,” said Haggas.

“It will be his first time in a Group One and he’s going to have the might of Ballydoyle to take on plus a few others, but we will see. This is what it is all about, isn’t it. I could do with the race being England, but I think he is ready to step up for sure.”

An ambitious Champion Stakes double is being plotted for Economics this autumn, with the Sheikh Isa-owned colt also entered in the Qipco Champions Stakes on British Champions Day at Ascot in October.

Only six horses have managed to complete that big-race double on both sides of the Irish Sea in the same season, but Haggas believes even if his latest stable star does not manage to join that elusive club of dual winners, he has a bright future ahead.

“Even if he doesn’t win he will still be a good horse and he will be a lightly-raced inexperienced horse who is only going to get better,” continued Haggas.

“I don’t know where his ceiling is, but I hope we’re not there yet. Hopefully there will be plenty more to come.”