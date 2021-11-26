Thomas Darby returns to top form with Long Distance glory
Thomas Darby returned to his best to run out a ready winner of the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury
Always highly regarded by Olly Murphy, Thomas Darby was on the verge of becoming a little disappointing but fitted with a tongue tie for the first time, travelled sweetly in the hands of Sean Bowen.
For Paisley Park, the 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle winner, a change of tactics were adopted and despite shying away from the starting tape when it was raised, Aidan Coleman soon had him in a share of the lead with On The Blind Side.
Emma Lavelle’s popular hurdler did not seem to hit his usual flat spot at any stage and was still travelling well until landing awkwardly three out, which then put him under pressure.
Thomas Darby loomed up to challenge after the penultimate obstacle and Paisley Park had no answer, dropping back to third.
On The Blind Side, ridden by James Bowen, brother of the winning jockey, kept up his honest gallop to the line, but Thomas Darby had a comfortable two and a quarter lengths in hand.
Mrs Milner was another who briefly threatened but eventually came home fourth, while Indefatigable and Lisnagar Oscar were disappointing.
Betfair cut the winner to 16-1 from 40s for the Stayers’ Hurdle in March.
