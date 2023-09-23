Thunder hits Newbury as Irish raider strikes

The Irish raider prevailed as Jack Davison’s Thunderbear rolled to a smart success in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes at Newbury.

Davison’s three-year-old has been victorious on these shores before, landing a Nottingham handicap in May before stepping up to Group level with a string of respectable runs throughout the summer.

Back in England he was not especially fancied for the Newbury Group Three, starting at 12-1 under Sean Levey in a field of five.

Andrew Balding’s Nymphadora made the running, but Thunderbear was never far behind her and just ahead of the furlong pole he kicked into gear and strode clear to win by a neck.

William Haggas’ Sense Of Duty, winner of four of her previous five outings but running for the first time in well over a year, was a further two lengths away in third.

“Once we saw the rain was coming we were happy to give him the entry and we were glad it stayed soft,” said Davison.

“He ran well at Royal Ascot (eighth in the Jersey) and won at Nottingham, and though he’s had a busy season and travelled a lot he had the ground.

“We decided to drop him back to five and ride him prominently, and Sean gave him a lovely ride.

“I had an odds on winner here (She’s Quality) earlier in the season – there was pressure that day – and she will run in the Cheveley Park at Newmarket on Saturday.”

Levey said: “Give credit where it’s due they came here and they conquered. He was a great ride and he loved the ground.”