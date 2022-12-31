Thunder Rock and Monmiral poised for Cheltenham showdown

Olly Murphy expects to have a clearer idea about Thunder Rock’s potential ambitions for the rest of the season after he takes on Monmiral at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Monmiral is the likely favourite for a Grade Two contest more commonly known as ‘The Dipper’, having won at Grade One level over hurdles and finished best of the rest behind star novice Jonbon on his chasing debut at Warwick in November.

Thunder Rock, on the other hand, has climbed the ranks through handicaps, but has been seriously impressive in winning his two starts over fences to date at Uttoxeter and Ascot.

The assessor has him rated 2lb higher than Monmiral ahead of their clash in the Paddy Power Novices’ Chase, and Murphy is looking forward to seeing how he fares in this higher grade.

He said: “Thunder Rock is a lovely horse and has taken very well to fences. He was a good hurdler last season but we thought he would improve for a fence, which he has done in his two starts this season.

“This trip will suit him perfectly and he appears to be on an upward curve, but we will know where we stand after this. He is a horse that we think plenty of and he already has a mark of 150.

“I thought he would improve going chasing but you never know how much they will improve. The handicapper has him a stone better over fences.

“If he wins I would think he would then head to Sandown Park for the Scilly Isles. If not, we will make alternative arrangements.”

He added: “We had him in the Wayward Lad at Kempton, but we all thought in the end that two miles around there might just be on the sharp side for him. Hopefully we have made the right decision.”

Nicholls is confident Monmiral will improve from his initial effort over fences and prove hard to beat.

“His jumping was very good on his debut over fences when he chased home Jonbon over two miles at Warwick in November last month,” the Ditcheat handler told Betfair.

“This race was the ideal choice for Monmiral with softer ground and and the step up in trip to two and a half miles very much in his favour. He is a high-class horse who has plenty going for him.”

Nigel Twiston-Davies saddles Beauport – winner of the Coral Parker Memorial Chase at Carlisle before being put in his place by Dan Skelton’s Ballygrifincottage at Haydock.

He jumps well, he travels well and we're looking forward to it

Patrick Neville’s course winner The Real Whacker returns to the Cotswolds, while Harper’s Brook has his sights raised by Ben Pauling following victory in a novice handicap chase at Bangor.

Pauling said: “It is a big step up, but we’ll see how we get on.

“I think the better the race the better he’ll run. He jumps well, he travels well and we’re looking forward to it.

“It would be lovely if we got some rain. He will handle good to soft ground, but if we had a bit more rain it would suit him.”

Fergal O’Brien’s outsider Mortlach completes the field.