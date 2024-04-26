Thunder Roll back on track with Cork Listed score

Joseph O’Brien’s Thunder Roll bagged another Listed prize when taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Noblesse Stakes at Cork.

The Night Of Thunder filly was last seen finishing down the field in the Group One Prix de Royallieu, but prior to that took the Listed Oyster Stakes at Galway and was Group Three-placed in the Munster Oaks.

The latter race was run over a mile and four furlongs at Cork and the chestnut returned to the same course and distance to contest the Noblesse Stakes under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Starting as the 3-1 favourite, the four-year-old ran prominently throughout and took up the lead before the two-furlong pole to go on to a half-length victory.

“She was a nice filly last year and progressed well, but she was a bit below par in France when the ground was very fast,” said O’Brien.

“I thought she did well to win today’s tactical race, as she went to the front early and fought all the way to the line.

“It was a very good ride and hopefully she is a progressive filly for this year.

“There is no doubt she will be at her best when she has a bit of juice (in the ground) and while Dylan said we could consider 10 furlongs if we wanted to, I think she’ll stick to one mile and four furlongs.”

Thunder Roll could return again to this track, with O’Brien adding: “There is the Group Three Munster Oaks back here in June.”

Dermot Weld’s Spoken Truth caught the eye when taking the Buy Tickets At CorkRacecourse.ie Maiden, a race won by the yard’s 2016 Derby and Irish Derby hero Harzand.

Fourth on his sole run as a two-year-old, the Frankel colt is out of the mare Joailliere, making him a full brother to Moyglare’s 2022 Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Homeless Songs.

As the 13-8 favourite, the colt, who has Derby and Irish Derby entries, ran a pleasing race to prevail by two and a quarter lengths, with Aidan O’Brien’s Psalm behind him and the third-placed horse a further four and a half lengths back.

Weld said: “I won this race with Harzand at the start of his career and this is a gorgeous, kind, big horse who would like better ground. I love the way he came home over the last furlong, as he only hit his stride.

“I’m thinking of running him in the Gallinule, as it would be a logical way to go and that is his most likely next race.

“As the season progresses, he will fill into that big body of his and it is early days in his career. We are very hopeful with him, but time will tell.”