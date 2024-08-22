Thunder runs to York glory for Burke and Egan

Thunder Run led from pillar to post in the £150,000 Clipper Handicap at York.

Owned by the race sponsor, Steve Parkin, the Karl Burke-trained three-year-old was second on his Wetherby debut before claiming back-to-back wins in July at Thirsk and Hamilton respectively.

He could finish only third as an odds-on favourite for his handicap debut in the Summer Cup back at Thirsk earlier this month, but rewarded those who kept the faith with an improved performance on the Knavesmire, seeing off all comers at 6-1 under David Egan, scoring by half a length from Mirsky.

Burke, who also saddled the third-placed Holloway Boy, said: “I’m just glad to get a winner, what we’ve run so far have been running reasonably well but it’s nice to get one, especially for Steve in the race he sponsors.

“I think this is a very good horse in the making, he’s still very raw. It wasn’t the plan to go out and make it, but David said he jumped well and didn’t feel he was going quick enough so wanted to go on.

“He did say if something had taken him on it probably would have cost him the race as he was on fresh air in the last 100 yards. At the moment a mile is far enough for him.

“Holloway Bay has run his usual game race, too, but he’s carrying plenty of weight at the moment.

“The Balmoral (on Champions Day) will be the right type of race for them both.”