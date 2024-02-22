Thurles delight for Stuart Edmunds and Ciaran Gethings

Stuart Edmunds was rewarded for rolling the dice as Marsh Wren took top honours in the Carey Glass Irish EBF Colreevy Mares Novice Chase at Thurles.

The eight-year-old – who numbers former footballer Ben Turner among her owners – was a good-quality hurdler who has been highly consistent since switching to fences, winning two of her three starts prior to setting sail for Ireland from her Stewkley base in Buckinghamshire.

Her only reversal was a second-placed run in the Listed Lady Godiva Chase at Wincanton in December and at Thurles she aimed to go one better at the same level.

Under usual pilot Ciaran Gethings, she seemed to relish the soft ground and made the running before facing a challenge or two in the home straight, as other horses tried to compete.

Marsh Wren was not for passing, however, and held on resolutely to prevail by three-quarters of a length at 9-4 and provide both trainer and jockey with their first win on Irish turf.

“She’s a credit to everybody and to herself, she never knows when she’s beaten. She did it very well,” said Edmunds.

“She’s very, very tough. She is a credit to everybody at home, as they do a great job and she always rewards them.

“It was a brave choice, as it costs a few quid to go, but she had placed black type over here and we wanted to try to win one.

“It’s very valuable for a mare, it makes a big difference for them.”

A delighted Gethings added: “That was a some buzz and fair play to Stuart and Ben Turner, the owner, and fair play to everybody for putting their hands in their pockets and coming over.

“I’m from Tinahely (County Wicklow) and moved over to England when I was 16. I spent six years with Philip Hobbs before moving to Tom George’s and have been with Stuart for a long, long time now. I live in Cheltenham and this is my first Irish winner.

“I might have bits and bobs for Cheltenham (Festival) and might ride for Kim Bailey if he has two horses for a race.”

Marsh Wren holds an entry for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival but would require the going to be soft if that race is to be considered.

“It would need to be soft, it seems silly to say that with the rain at the minute!” Edmunds said.

“We put her in because it wasn’t too expensive but we’ll have to see what the weather does closer to the time.”

Willie Mullins’ Largy Hill continued his progression with a neat success in the BoyleSports Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle.

The seven-year-old has been making a good go of his first season over timber so far, placing second on debut and then winning last time out at Cork.

He was 100-30 at Thurles when stepping up to Grade Three level, with stablemate Stoke The Fire starting at 7-1 and Gordon Elliott’s Staffordshire Knot the 8-11 favourite.

Largy Hill was comfortably able to take the top prize, travelling and jumping well under Paul Townend and strolling to a four-length success ahead of the market leader.

“Largy Hill did everything right and that was a good effort,” Mullins said.

“You could see his jumping was that of an ex-point-to-pointer, compared to Stoke The Fire (third), who was novicey, and What Path (fourth), who jumped a bit left.

“I was very happy with Stoke The Fire and that will bring him on hugely.

“The winner is a big, chasing type and it is nice to win a prize like this. I doubt he’ll go to Cheltenham and will wait until Fairyhouse instead.”