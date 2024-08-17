Tiber Flow comes out on top in thrilling Hungerford finish
Tiber Flow continued to flourish at seven furlongs as he came out on top in a pulsating finish to the feature BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.
The William Haggas-trained five-year-old has always been a consistent performer in stakes company but his career almost came to a cruel end when brought down in dramatic circumstances at York earlier in the season, tipping a somersault and sending his big-race pilot Tom Marquand crashing to the ground.
Thankfully, both horse and rider escaped the Knavesmire incident unscathed and the son of Caravaggio has cut a resurgent figure since, being upped to seven furlongs to claim the John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock on his very next start.
Although faltering at Goodwood in the Lennox Stakes, he was back to his best in Berkshire as he saw off previous winners Witch Hunter and Jumby to scoop Group Two honours.
The 4-1 chance was positioned towards the rear in the early exchanges, as all bar Ed Walker’s Popmaster plotted a stands-side course for home.
He was soon moving into contention in the hands of Marquand and showed his trademark guts and will to win to edge out a titanic tussle in the closing stages, with the blanket finish also including Frankel’s half-brother Kikkuli, the 7-4 favourite looking to emulate his illustrious sibling by dazzling at the track.
A nose was the official winning distance and Maureen Haggas, wife and assistant to the winning trainer, admitted she did not think Tiber Flow would be around after what happened earlier in the season.
