Tiempo triumph seals Brighton double for Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle was seen at her best when making all the running to give Arenas Del Tiempo a first career success at Brighton

The Simon Dow-trained three-year-old may have been the 8-1 outsider of four but the daughter of Footstepsinthesand stuck to her task well to open her account at the seventh attempt.

Arenas Del Tiempo was keen in the early stages but she had enough left to shrug off the challenge of the 11-10 favourite Celestial Point and take the the Brighton Supports Racing Staff Week Handicap by two and a half lengths to complete a double for Doyle.

“That was very nice and wonderful for Robert Moss, her owner and breeder, because her dam Vezere was one of the first horses he ever owned,” said Dow.

“She was not a winner and he’s persisted breeding with her. She hasn’t had much luck up until this one, so it’s really nice Vezere has finally bred her first winner – a lovely filly by Footstepsinthesand and given a great ride by Hollie.

“It was tremendous and she’s so good with these horses who are a little bit keen. She gets them to settle and it worked out fantastic.”

Iva Reflection (10-1) got Doyle off to a flier when taking the Racing Staff Week 2021 Handicap.

Doyle always had the Linda Stubbs-trained four-year-old in a handy position and he quickened nicely to lead in the last 100 yards and score by three-quarters of a length from Winnetka.

Kartvelian appreciated the step up to a mile to register a second course success.

Kartvelian (right) gets up in the closing stages to win the Follow racingwelfare On Instagram Handicap (PA Wire)

Having opened her account over seven furlongs at the Sussex track two starts ago, the daughter of Tamayuz needed the extra distance to strike again in the Follow @racingwelfare On Instagram Handicap.

Trainer James Fanshawe thought the three-year-old could not win at one point, but was delighted by the way Kartvelian (15-2) responded to the urgings of 5lb-claiming apprentice Rhys Clutterbuck.

Hitting the front in the final half-furlong, Kartvelian crossed the line three-quarters of a length ahead of Almadrina.

“It was great because I thought we’d got no chance at the bottom of the hill and she picked up really well. I think she enjoys a bit of ease in the ground and stepping up in distance,” said Fanshawe.

“It was good for her owner Andrew Turner, who has been a long-term support. She’s just taken time to get things together but she’s improving and she’s coming on nicely.

“She’s in the (Tattersalls) sales next week but I’ll review things with her owner.”

Toofi (right) narrowly lands the spoils in the Racing With Pride Handicap (PA Wire)

Toofi (11-1) won for only the second time in 52 starts when coming out on top following a terrific finish to the Racing With Pride Handicap.

The 10-year-old’s only previous success came at Newmarket in September 2013 when he was trained by Roger Varian.

With John Butler since the 2017 season, Toofi finally repaid the Newmarket handler with a game neck victory over Productive.

However, winning rider David Egan was banned for two days (July 13 and 14) for using his whip above the permitted level.