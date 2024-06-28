Tiffany comes home alone in Newcastle feature

Tiffany’s rapid rise through the ranks continued apace at Newcastle on Friday evening, with Sir Mark Prescott’s filly easily accounting for some smart rivals in the Jenningsbet In Delves Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes.

A daughter of Farhh, the four-year-old won a Windsor handicap last July off a lowly mark of 72 and in typical Prescott manner has not stopped improving since.

Her only defeat in five subsequent races came in the Racing League back at Windsor and her last two victories had been at Listed level in Germany.

Upped in class again to Group Three level, the Elite Racing-owned homebred was always in the box seat under Luke Morris, tracking the leader into the home straight.

When Tiffany (7-2 joint-favourite) hit the front well over two furlongs out, the result never looked in doubt as she beat Karl Burke’s German Guineas winner Darnation by two and a half lengths.

Tiffany has an entry in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and Paddy Power cut her to 12-1 from 20s for that event.

Morris said: “She’s been a credit to Sir Mark and the whole team at Heath House, she started off a mark in the 70s and now she’s 109 and a Group Three winner.

“She’s a real advocate for patience and letting a horse come to themselves, because if we’d dived in to soon she may have cracked. To me, she felt like a filly well worth a crack at the top level on that run.

“She’s a very smooth-travelling filly and you can ride her where you want. I knew she stayed further because of her last run so the plan was to kick on and try to outstay them.”

Prescott’s assistant trainer William Butler said: “It’s a pleasure to train these improving fillies for these good owner-breeders, they let you be patient.

“Looking through her form, when she won at Wolverhampton last year Isle Of Jura (Hardwicke winner) was fourth so it’s all there, in the book.

“There was a day she got beaten at Windsor we were disappointed, but the winner was Richard Fahey’s globetrotter (Spirit Dancer)!.

“With another year on her back she’s just improved again, it’s every run. We’ll just take it step by step, but the Group One option is there and so is the option to go up in trip.”

Meanwhile, Burke is contemplating a return to Germany for the runner-up.

“I’m delighted with the run and we’ve been beaten by a very good filly,” he said.

“She’s favourite for the German Oaks at Dusseldorf on August 4 over a mile and three and I didn’t want to jump straight up from a mile.

“Timing-wise this was a lovely stepping stone and she doesn’t want fast ground, so we had to come here.

Tiffany impressed under Luke Morris (Nick Robson/PA)