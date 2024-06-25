Tiffany has Hoppings date for Prescott

Sir Mark Prescott’s Tiffany has the JenningsBet In Delves Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes on her agenda after a fruitful visit to Baden-Baden last time out.

The four-year-old, who is by Farhh, has been patiently handled having only run once at the very end of her juvenile season.

Last year she was more active and did plenty to please connections, winning four times from seven starts and ending her season on a high when landing a Listed 10-furlong event at Hanover.

Her earlier run in the Racing League at Windsor also proved to be notable as she was beaten a neck by Spirit Dancer, subsequent winner of the Strensall Stakes, the Bahrain International Trophy and more recently the Neom Turf Cup.

This year Tiffany began her campaign in another Listed contest in Germany, this time heading to Baden-Baden to compete over a mile and three furlongs in late May.

Under Luke Morris she took another step forward, impressing with a comfortable four-and-a-half-length victory.

“It was good, it was a step up on what she did last year which we hoped she’d do,” Dan Downie of owner-breeder Elite Racing Club said of her last run.

“We had this race in the back of our minds after that, it’s normally really competitive but it doesn’t look quite as competitive as we feared it might – hence why she’ll probably run.

“She’s got some nice form, it’s all coming together hopefully, she’s a filly we’ve always liked but we’ve just taken our time with her.

Trainer Sir Mark Prescott (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )