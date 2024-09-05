Tiffany team eyeing more German glory

Sir Mark Prescott’s Tiffany will return to Germany following her brilliant win at Baden-Baden, where she could follow in the footsteps of the trainer’s Arc winner Alpinista by going for glory in the 62nd Preis von Europa.

The Heath House handler won three straight German Group One prizes with his future ParisLongchamp heroine in 2021 and Tiffany herself is no stranger to the continent, having claimed her second victory on German soil in the Group Two T.von Zastrow Stutenpreis.

The daughter of Farhh has been in exceptional form this term, with that Baden-Baden success taking her record for 2024 to three wins and a Lancashire Oaks second from four starts.

She will now take the step up to Group One company at Cologne on September 22, where a strong showing could tee-up a big-race assignment closer to home in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on British Champions Day.

“She’s done really well this year and we were delighted with her,” said Dan Downie of owners Elite Racing Club.

“It probably wasn’t the strongest Group Two at Baden-Baden, but she couldn’t have been more impressive really.

“The plan at the minute is for her to run at Cologne on September 22 and then we will keep an open mind about Ascot. First stop though is back to Germany and she knows her way around there.”

Prescott also claimed the Preis von Europa with Albanova in 2004, while Rebel’s Romance was a winner of the Cologne contest before marching on to land the Breeders’ Cup Turf in 2022.