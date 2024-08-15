Tiffany to skip Yorkshire Oaks as another German foray beckons

Tiffany will bypass next week’s Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks in the hope of another successful trip to Germany at the end of the month.

The Sir Mark Prescott-trained filly has been progressive ever since making the step up to black-type company at the end of 2023.

The daughter of Farhh finished her three-year-old season with victory in a Listed race in Hanover last September and backed that effort up with a dominant four-and-a-quarter-length success on her seasonal reappearance at Baden-Baden in May.

Tiffany’s return to British shores saw her attempt a Pattern contest for the first time and she did not disappoint as she powered two and half lengths clear of Karl Burke’s Darnation – a three-year-old filly who already has two Group Two victories to her name – in the Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes on the all-weather at Newcastle in late June.

Tiffany’s last appearance came at Haydock in the Lancashire Oaks eight days after her Gosforth Park triumph, where she finished three lengths behind the impressive Queen Of The Pride in second, which carved a path towards a run at the Knavesmire during the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

However, following a short break, connections have now turned their attention to a familiar hunting ground as the four-year-old heads back to Baden-Baden for the Group Two Baden Racing Stuten-Preis over a mile and a half on August 31 in a bid to preserve her unbeaten record in Germany.

“She stepped up, she obviously ran well. It’s hard to say whether she would have finished any closer (to Queen Of The Pride at Haydock) had she not run eight days previously,” Dan Downie, manager of owners Elite Racing Club, said.

“At the end of the day, she was beaten by a better horse so no excuses. We are happy with her and she’s come out of the race fine.

“Just after Haydock we gave her some time out in the fields and we just felt that it would benefit her if we wanted to finish the campaign strongly rather than just keeping her in training.

“So we just chucked her out for couple of weeks and she has come back in, she’s back cantering and that’s the plan really. We just didn’t want to keep her going all the way through.

“She is not going to run next week, she is hopefully going to run back in Germany at the end of the month in a Group Two over a mile and a half.

“You’d be as confident as you would be in any horse going out there to be honest. On paper, it looks the perfect race for her, but we don’t know what she will be running against yet.

“If she runs well in Germany then obviously we will have some nice options going forward, some at the Arc meeting, you could consider the race at Champions Day. If we are going to Group One, we’d obviously want to see her win next time.”