Tiger Belle heading for the sales after her Breeders’ Cup foray

Ado McGuinness thoroughly enjoyed his Breeders’ Cup experience despite Tiger Belle finding it tough going in the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.

The Cotai Glory filly stepped up to the highest level in California following Group Three and Listed victories but after taking up a handy position, she dropped away in the closing stages to be beaten seven lengths by impressive winner Big Evs.

Tiger Belle’s next engagement will be at Tattersalls’ December Mares Sale, with McGuinness anticipating a healthy return for connections from their £70,000 breeze-up buy.

The trainer said: “She ran well to a point. I suppose we had a nice draw and we went to try to win the race. I think if we had ridden her a little bit differently, and took our time with her, she may have been placed.

“You make these decisions and you have to live by them.

“I didn’t realise Big Evs is the horse he is, he is a phenomenal horse. He actually burnt off the Queen Mary winner (Crimson Advocate), she struggled three-quarters of the way through the race.

“That just goes to show you the calibre of horse that is in it.

“She (Tiger Belle) will go to the mares’ sale in Newmarket next month. The syndicate that Stephen (Thorne, assistant trainer) set up is an investment syndicate and it was always the plan to move them on and reinvest again.

“We should have an awful lot more money than what we started off with, and she has been brilliant. We will be better off financially when we go shopping next spring.”

Reflecting on his Santa Anita trip, McGuinness added: “What an experience for everybody that was there and all my guys. I met Davy Russell who was over there just to experience it. It is just a different world, you have to go down there to really experience it.

“It is like the Olympics every year, and it is the best horses with the best jockeys and the best trainers there.”