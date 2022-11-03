Tiger Roll set to be inducted into Cheltenham Hall of Fame

Back-to-back Grand National hero Tiger Roll is set to be inducted into the Cheltenham Hall of Fame on day one of the November meeting.

As well as his Aintree exploits, which saw him become the first horse since Red Rum to win the National in successive seasons, the hugely popular son of Authorized has five victories at the Cheltenham Festival to his name.

A regular visitor to Prestbury Park, he ran at National Hunt HQ 13 times in total during his 45-race career, taking the Triumph Hurdle in 2014 and National Hunt Chase in 2017, before excelling over the cross-country circuit in the centre of the course.

Tiger Roll first won the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase in 2018 and was unstoppable in 2019 when romping to a 22-length triumph. He relinquished his crown in 2020 but raised the roof of a near-empty Prestbury Park at the Covid-hit 2021 Festival when regaining the title with an 18-length triumph.

Aged 12, he returned for his fifth run in the race earlier in the year and it is somewhat fitting that the pint-sized champion will be celebrated at the track he bowed out with a brave second to stablemate Delta Work.

“All of us who were so fortunate to be associated with Tiger Roll from Nigel Hawke, to Mags O’Toole, to my brother Eddie, Gordon Elliott, and his outstanding team at Cullentra, as well as Anita, myself and our children, realise how fortunate and privileged we have been to share in Tiger Roll’s epic journey,” said Michael O’Leary, owner of Tiger Roll under his Gigginstown House Stud banner.

“He was a little horse, but was brave as a lion, and had the heart of a tiger. It was a privilege to return year after year to Cheltenham and Aintree, where he distinguished himself with every run. He will be most remembered for his two Grand National wins, however his five victories at the Cheltenham Festival over different courses and distances was perhaps his greatest achievement, and a testament to his unquenchable spirit, and his love for Jump racing.

“We are all privileged to have played a tiny part in the legend of Tiger Roll.”