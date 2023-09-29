Time Lock continues progression with Group Three strike at Newmarket

Time Lock continued on an upward curve when claiming an emphatic victory in the Princess Royal Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Stakes at Newmarket.

Ryan Moore gave Roger and Harry Charlton’s Frankel filly a patient ride before asking her to quicken up two furlongs from home and the response was immediate and impressive.

The well-backed four-year-old soon put daylight between her and the rest of the field and kept on strongly all the way to the line to win by four and a quarter lengths over the mile and a half.

Having failed to fulfil her potential over much of the summer, Time Lock has now won her last two races following an earlier Listed-class triumph at Craon in France and is now a Group Three winner.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to owners Juddmonte, said: She bolted up that day (in France) and I’d say it gave her a bit of confidence and she looks to have improved for it.

“They went quick, and they went a proper mile-and-a-half pace for a Group Three. She did it well and she stays well. She is genuine and tries hard.

“She has always looked a good filly. To be fair, Ryan hit the nail on the head as we set her back when we ran her at Haydock early on in the year and the ground was very quick and she resented it and it probably set her back a bit.

“It has taken us a couple of runs to get her confidence back and it looks like she is doing it now.”

The 9-2 winner was cut from 33-1 to 14-1 for the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes by Betfair, but the weather will need to stay in her favour if she is to go to Ascot.

Mahon added: “If the ground was good, we could definitely think about giving it a go, but it would need to be good or good to soft ground. If it was heavy, it wouldn’t be her cup of tea.

“There is a Group One race in Germany as well for her so we will speak to the owners and see what they would like to do.”

Juddmonte were also on target when Coppice (11-2) got her act together in time to prevail in a blanket finish to the Listed-class Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai British EBF Rosemary Stakes over a mile.

Frankie Dettori conjured up a late surge from John and Thady Gosden’s daughter of Kingman to secure his 499th success at the track.

There were five horses in a line for much of the final furlong, but Coppice responded well to pressure before Dettori was able to just ride her out with hands and heels for a cosy half-length success.

The Italian said: “As we ran downhill, she lost her way a little bit and her legs went everywhere. I was lucky I didn’t lose too much ground there and I knew I would come to my own when I hit the rising ground and that’s what happened.

“Once she got organised, she really stuck her neck out.”

John Gosden added of the summer Sandringham Stakes scorer: “She has picked up in the last part, as a mile, or a mile-one (furlong) would be her trip. She has won at Royal Ascot and she is back to her best here and she has now got the black type.

“I think she won very well at Ascot. I know it was a handicap, but she was carrying plenty of weight. It is nice that she has won at Royal Ascot and now a Listed race at the end of the year.

“She was out early in the year, and she got stuck in the mud if you remember, so plans for the Guineas went by the board, but she has held her form well through the year. I couldn’t be happier with her.

“There is a very strong possibility she will go to America now. We have discussed it before as she is a filly that will fit the racing well there. She will win Group races there on fast ground around a turning track.”

Just half a length separated Potapova, Tarawa, Queen For You and Ameynah from second to fifth.