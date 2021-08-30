Tis Marvellous could head to Newbury next

Tis Marvellous could bid for Group Three honours at Newbury next month after lowering the course record when winning the Beverley Bullet on the Westwood on Saturday.

Trainer Clive Cox is considering the Dubai International Airport World Trophy at Newbury on September 18, a race in which the seven-year-old finished second in 2020.

Tis Marvellous also holds an entry in the Ayr Gold Cup, but the extended five furlong would suit him better than the six of the big handicap in Scotland.

“I’d say with a penalty as well it (Ayr Gold Cup) wouldn’t be straightforward. More likely would be the five-furlong Group Three at Newbury. That would be a logical step,” said Cox.

“We’ve got a dry autumn which will help him because he prefers dry rather than easier ground.”

The Lambourn handler reflected on the Harbour Watch gelding’s performance in the Listed contest at Beverley.

“I was delighted and in a course-record time which was amazing. It was really special,” he said.

“He’s come out of it really well. I’m very happy and that’s the second course record he holds. The other is at Maisons-Laffitte when he won the Robert Papin. That won’t be beat as they’ve closed the track.

“He’s a real star and has done us proud. At seven years of age it gives me enormous pride to have an appetite for a job like that at such a high level.

Cox is likely to step Aratus up in class after the lightly-raced colt completed a four-timer at Goodwood.

The three-year-old showed he is progressing through the ranks with victory over seasoned campaigner Escobar in a seven-furlong handicap on Saturday.

Aratus stretches clear at Goodwood (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

“He’s a progressive sort, only a three-year-old, and did it nicely. He’s really maturing and developing a promising profile,” he said.

“It’s very exciting, he’s on an upward curve and I’m delighted for connections. They’ve been patient with him as he’s been developing.

“We’re pleased he’s fulfilling the promise we’d hoped. We’ll digest what he’s done in handicap company and see if the time is right to step him up into Pattern class.”