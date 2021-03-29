Title-chasing Harry Cobden hits Wincanton treble

Harry Cobden kept himself in the race for the jockeys’ championship by riding a treble at Wincanton on Monday.

The 22-year-old began the day 13 winners behind reigning champion Brian Hughes’ tally of 126 for the season, with Harry Skelton splitting the pair on 120.

Skelton made significant inroads with a four-timer at Stratford, where Hughes also got on the scoreboard, while Cobden landed three of the first four races in Somerset – moving him to the 116-winner mark with three and a half weeks of the campaign left to go.

He said: “I had four nice rides today and had three winners and a third, so I’m very happy with that.”

Confirmation Bias passes the stands in front at Wincanton (PA Wire)

Cobden teamed up with boss Paul Nicholls for his first two winners, with Confirmation Bias and Danny Kirwan both impressing.

Confirmation Bias was the 7-4 favourite for the opening Racing TV Extra ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle and displayed a willing attitude to see off Gold Link by a length and three-quarters.

“It was nice to see him put his head down and gallop right to the line today,” Cobden continued.

“It was a good, solid performance and I think he appreciated the better ground.”

The Cobden-Nicholls combination hit the mark again an hour later, with 5-4 shot Danny Kirwan making virtually every yard of the running and pulling 14 lengths clear of market rival Beyond The Pale in the Bet At racingtv.com Novices’ Hurdle.

Cobden said: “He’s a classy horse and is probably just a bit better than the horses he was up against today on this sort of ground.

“He’s a nice, big, imposing type who should be an exciting chaser next year.”

The rider completed his hat-trick aboard the Colin Tizzard-trained Kauto The King (3-1) in the Dot Tolson Memorial Handicap Chase.

Runners in action at Wincanton (PA Wire)

On his chances of landing the jockeys’ championship, Cobden added: “You never know in racing, anything can happen.”

There was a shock result in the concluding Visit racingtv.com Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, with Catchin Time scoring at huge odds of 125-1.

Ridden by 7lb claimer Peter Summers, the Laura Hurley-trained 13-year-old cruised to victory – his first since February 2017.

Summers said: “I’ve been riding for six years now and that’s my first winner. It’s only my second ride under Rules.

“It is a really special day for me. He is a lovely little horse.”