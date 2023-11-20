Tizzard still dreaming big with JPR One

Joe Tizzard will work back from the Arkle with JPR One, certain he has a top-class operator in the novice chasing division following his agonising last-fence stumble at Cheltenham on Friday.

The six-year-old was in the process of putting up a huge display in the Grade Two Arkle Trial, displaying tremendous scope at his obstacles as Brendan Powell took no prisoners on the front end.

However, disaster struck when three lengths clear at the last when, although getting over the obstacle successfully, he stumbled on landing, unseating his jockey with the race at his mercy.

Tizzard reports JPR One is 100 per cent fine following the incident and is now looking forward to seeing his charge make his mark as the season progresses.

“He’s fine, that’s the main thing, he trotted up beautifully,” said Tizzard.

“He didn’t do anything wrong and he jumped so well for all of it, he didn’t even make a mistake at the last, he was just a bit unlucky.

“He was putting up a hell of a performance. I’ve been in the game long enough and I’ve been on the receiving end and I’ve been the beneficiary, but I think he would have been super impressive and I’ve got a super nice horse to go to war with.

“On official ratings, we need to find a bit and it wasn’t the strongest Grade Two in the world, but the way he was doing it, and the way he jumped, makes me seriously excited.

“We have always loved the horse and knew he would be a better chaser. He’s got low mileage and we have purposely delayed things with him and he’s got a very exciting future.”

Next up for JPR One could be further Pattern-race action in the Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown on December 9, but the main day circled in Tizzard’s calendar is the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival in March, where the gelding could seek Prestbury Park redemption in the Arkle.

“We’ll have a look at that (Sandown) and the only thing in the back of my mind is if you go and something happened there as well, you will regret it,” added Tizzard.

“But if he hadn’t had a little stumble after the last, he would have won well and I would be saying we would 100 per cent be going there. We’ll just take stock for a few days and he will definitely have an entry.

“Kempton at Christmas (Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase, December 27) is certainly on the agenda, but I haven’t had an in-depth look. I was looking forward to Friday.

“In the two-mile division in England I respect them, but I wouldn’t be afraid to take them on.

“Eldorado Allen won the race on Friday and was second in an Arkle and I think that this lad has more pace than him, so we will work back from March.”