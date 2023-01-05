Tolworth success with Authorised Speed would mean so much

Victory for Authorised Speed in the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle would be the perfect way to repay owner Pat Gallagher, according to trainer Gary Moore.

It was earlier in the year that Gallagher came to the Moore family’s rescue during the time Josh Moore was recuperating in a Liverpool hospital from numerous serious injuries sustained in a bad fall at Haydock.

The Champion Bumper fifth’s owner provided the family with the use of his helicopter for the duration of Josh’s long stay in hospital, which came as a huge help for the Sussex-based Moores in making the regular 250-mile plus journey to Merseyside.

With Josh now home and assisting his father at their Lower Beeding base, Moore believes success for Authorised Speed in the Grade One at Sandown on Saturday – which often serves as a key Supreme Novices’ Hurdle trial and was won last year by Constitution Hill – would be the “icing on the cake” in terms of showing his gratitude to Gallagher.

Moore said: “Pat is an unbelievable man and he was so helpful when Josh was in hospital. He is such a kind and generous man.

“I don’t know how many times I went to Liverpool in the helicopter to see Josh, it must have been six or seven times and that is not cheap to do that.

“It saved a lot of time and headaches on the road to fly me and Phoebe, Josh’s partner, up there. It was a massive help and he couldn’t have done any more.

“I could never do enough for him and to get him a Grade One winner would be fantastic.

“He has had a few flat horses with me before and he is very grateful for everything you give him, but a Grade One winner really would put the icing on the cake as a way of thanks.”

With Luccia an expected absentee, Authorised Speed is set to face seven rivals this weekend – all bar two of which are last-time-out winners.

Market opposition to Authorised Speed comes from Tahmuras, who runs for Paul Nicholls, and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Arctic Bresil who makes the journey from Ireland and will be ridden by Rachael Blackmore.