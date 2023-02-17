Tom Scudamore happy to retire on his own terms

Tom Scudamore is looking to the future after surprising the racing world by announcing his immediate retirement from riding on Friday morning.

The 40-year-old partnered over 1,500 winners his 25-year career in the saddle and he bows out with 10 Cheltenham Festival winners to his credit, highlighted by Thistlecrack’s World Hurdle win in 2016.

Scudamore took his last ride at Leicester on Thursday and after being unseated from Ya Know Yaseff, he decided now was the right time, although he is eager to maintain his presence in the sport.

Time waits for no man and I don't see it as retirement, just a job change

He said: “I’ve had a fantastic time and all good things must come to end and unfortunately my time has come. Time waits for no man and I don’t see it as retirement, just a job change.

“I’m going to take stock, but I’ve got options to work in the media, I’m going to continue being an ambassador in my relationship with Coral and I’d like to stay involved in some way, shape or form.

“I’ve built a lot of good relationships in racing and I’d like to use those to best effect. I’ve got lots of options and lots of things in the pipeline, I’ve got plenty to look forward to.”

The rider hails from a racing dynasty, with his father Peter an eight-times champion jockey over jumps, while his grandfather Michael rode Oxo to victory in the 1959 Grand National. His brother, Michael, is also a successful trainer.

Scudamore rode his first winner in 1998 and recorded his best seasonal tally in the 2014-15 campaign when he partnered 150 winners.

He also enjoyed a long association with the David Pipe yard, following in the footsteps of his father who was stable jockey for Pipe’s father, Martin.

When asked if he might consider joining his brother in a training career, Scudamore replied: “That is an option. Michael is doing a fantastic job on his own, whether that’s with Michael or with David, I will always be there and helping out in some way. Whether that is with owners or schooling or buying horses for them, I will be involved everywhere.

“I will just let the dust settle and see where we are. I want to stay involved somehow.”

Thistlecrack would be the star name among Scudamore’s high-profile winners, having supplemented his 2016 Festival victory with a famous King George VI Chase success later that year.

Scudamore is reluctant to pick out a favourite horse, but believes he owes much to the Pipe-trained Lough Derg, who gave him a string of big-race victories, including the 2007 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

“Thistlecrack was fantastic, he would have been the most talented horse I got to ride and I got to ride some lovely horses,” said Scudamore.

“If it wasn’t for Lough Derg, he got me going on the big scale and every jockey needs that horse for a Saturday. If it wasn’t for Lough Derg, none of the other things would have taken place.

“I owe him an awful lot and he gave me so many great days. It would be wrong to single out a particular horse or anything, but if wasn’t for him none of the others would have been possible.”

Scudamore registered a record-equalling three wins in the Coral Gold Trophy and while admitting a fondness for Newbury, he points to Next Sensation’s Grand Annual success for his brother as a particularly memorable win.

He said: “Winning the Coral Gold Trophy three times was a huge buzz, winning the big races round Newbury because it is my favourite course to ride around. Winning the World Hurdle and King George was great, but the one that gave me most pleasure was the Festival winner for my brother and family. That did give me a lot of joy.”

This year’s Cheltenham Festival is now only a matter of weeks away and although Scudamore will not take up his usual place in the weighing room, he is looking forward to savouring the occasion from the other side of the rails.

He added: “I will be there every day in some capacity or other, I’m looking forward to it. We’re all fans of racing and I can watch with a more open mind again now.”