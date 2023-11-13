Tommy’s Oscar forced to sidestep Cheltenham trip

A bruised foot has scuppered hopes of Tommy’s Oscar lining up in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday, with a trip to Ireland over the Christmas period a possibility providing he returns to full fitness in good time.

Ann and Ian Hamilton’s stable star made a brilliant return to action when giving weight and a beating to his rivals at Kelso last month and then wasn’t disgraced when stepping up in trip at Aintree for the Old Roan Chase, where he finished a valiant fourth.

With connections still not convinced he truly stays the two-and-a-half miles and minimal options being available back down in trip, Tommy’s Oscar was poised to take on a cast that could include Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon at Prestbury Park before injury struck.

“He was supposed to go to Cheltenham, but he has a bruised foot,” said owner Ian Hamilton.

“He gets them all the time and it is what curtailed his season last season, so it will be a bit before he runs, but there’s not many races for him anyway. That’s the only race there was for him because he’s a two-miler.”

A lack of suitable races has seen the Hamiltons toying with the idea of a trip to Leopardstown on December 27 for the two-mile Grade One event that Nicky Richards’ Simply Ned claimed in 2017 and 2018.

For that tentative plan to come to fruition, Tommy’s Oscar will need to both overcome his foot injury and have time to squeeze in a tune-up run, which could come in the Peterborough Chase on December 10 if conditions are suitable.

There are no two-mile chases in the north apart from the odd handicap

“Ann was thinking of going to Huntingdon but that is two-and-a-half and he doesn’t stay, but we will have to see. If it was fast ground, then fair enough,” continued Hamilton.

“We were thinking about going to Ireland for the one Simply Ned won at Leopardstown, but he needs a run before that if his foot comes right.

“There are no two-mile chases in the north, apart from the odd handicap like the one he won at Kelso. That’s why we ran him at Aintree and at two miles he was playing with them, but he just didn’t get home.”