Top mares ready to take on Fighting Fifth test

Two Cheltenham Festival-winning mares are lining up to take their shot at the rearranged Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle, with You Wear It Well and Love Envoi also proven performers at Sandown.

Whether or not Constitution Hill competes, You Wear It Well is heading back to this venue at the peak of her powers.

Jamie Snowden’s six-year-old tasted Grade Two glory at the track last season before showing all her class to follow up at the Festival in March.

She raised her game once again on her Wetherby reappearance to down Luccia in convincing style and tee-up a crack at this Grade One prize for a yard firing on all cylinders.

“She’s in a great place and obviously had a phenomenal season last year in her novice season, winning two Grade Twos and winning at Cheltenham under a penalty,” said Snowden.

“She had a good summer holiday, came back and put in a really good performance up at Wetherby and perhaps a career best really, again under a penalty in a Listed race, beating Luccia, who came out and ran well in the Greatwood.

“She’s in the form of her life and she’s in great order. She has a run under her belt, which of course helps when running in a race of this nature, but we’re under no illusions taking on some smart horses here that she has a tall mountain to climb.”

Although putting together a highly-respectable sequence of results during her short career to date, You Wear It Well will head to Esher the lowest rated in the field of six, 11lb below the next on the ladder, Not So Sleepy.

She's a hardy mare and likes soft ground and has winning form round Sandown

However, she does receive a 7lb allowance and the programme book left a vacancy for a December outing, so Snowden was more than happy to take his chance against some of the best operators in the hurdling division.

He explained: “The mares’ programme sets itself out quite easy for November, January, February and March, but lacks a race in December, so in the absence of a suitable race, we thought we would try our hand in a big one and see where we get to.

“She’s a hardy mare and likes soft ground and has winning form round Sandown, but it’s a mighty good race and all of the opposition are very smart.

“On ratings, she has a lot to find with all of them, but I suppose there are a few question marks about a few of them.

“Constitution Hill is a champion and we’re under no illusions about what we have to achieve to win a race of this magnitude.

“However, we are in it for sport and she’s a racehorse and fit and well and there is no point giving horses like Constitution Hill a walkover.”

It was the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle that You Wear It Well landed at Prestbury Park in March, a race won the previous year by Love Envoi, who chased home Honeysuckle at the latest Festival and is another with smart course form to her name.

She suffered an injury in her most recent outing at Punchestown in April, but Harry Fry’s stable star is fit and ready to make her return, as connections eye another profitable campaign from their consistent performer.

“She loves Sandown. Obviously, Constitution Hill is in the race, but she’s ready to run, is in great form and her work’s been very good, so it’s time to get on and run,” said Noel Fehily, in whose syndicate colours Love Envoi runs.

“Everyone is in the same boat taking on a horse like Constitution Hill, but we’re just looking forward to getting our mare started. There’s some good races for her after Christmas and the timing of this race is going to work out well, so we’ll roll the dice and see how she gets on.”

Hughie Morrison’s Not So Sleepy dead-heated with Epatante in this race in 2021 but has a chequered overall record in the race.

Goshen was not in the contest when it was due to take place at Newcastle last Saturday, but with it now staged at a venue where he has won on three of his four visits, trainer Gary Moore was keen to add his enigmatic seven-year-old into the mix when it reopened on Monday.

Soft ground and heading right-handed are both in Goshen’s favour, but Moore is another anticipating the sternest of tests if up against Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten superstar.

The trainer said: “He is a little bit better going round there (Sandown) than anywhere else and it is the first time he has had his ground in God knows how long, really.

“He was fine (after Ascot) and the ground was probably too good for him there.

“I’m well aware he has a near impossible task taking on Constitution Hill and he’s probably running for place money.”