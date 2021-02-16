Top stallion Pivotal retired from duty

Top-class sire Pivotal has been retired from stallion duty at the age of 28.

A standard bearer for his owners Cheveley Park Stud, his offspring include the likes of Addeybb, Farhh, Sariska and Dubai World Cup winner African Story.

A classy sprinter in his racing days, he won the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot and the Nunthorpe at York for Sir Mark Prescott.

He then went on to have a very successful second career, siring 32 Group One winners and also proving himself as a sire of sires with Siyouni producing a Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner in Sottsass.

Pivotal – by Polar Falcon, who won the Lockinge over a mile and the Haydock Sprint Cup – was also the Champion Broodmare Sire between 2017-2019, with his offspring being responsible for the likes of Love, Magical, Golden Horde and One Master.

Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson said in a statement: “The story associated with the ‘mighty’ Pivotal is truly extraordinary, considering he was the result of the very first covering his sire, Polar Falcon, was given.

“Thankfully, as a yearling, it was decided to retain him to race, rather than offer him for sale, as we did with the other yearling colts by Polar Falcon that year.

Sariska (left) beat Midday in the Oaks and went on to win the Irish version (PA Archive)

“Whilst in the hands of trainer Sir Mark Prescott, Pivotal truly put Cheveley Park Stud on the map, giving owners David and Patricia Thompson their first Group One winner in the stud’s famous red, white and blue colours.

“Having covered a relatively small book of mares in his first year, his resulting progeny excelled and inspired at all levels, which they have continued to do throughout his career, both domestically and internationally.

Addeybb (left) has become a multiple Group One winner (PA Wire)

“On the world stage, Pivotal has excelled as a sire, a sire of sires and as a broodmare sire, to the highest level and all of us at Cheveley Park Stud have been so blessed to have been part of his life for 28 years.

“I think Triple Crown winner, Isinglass, whose stable Pivotal occupies, would have been very proud and we all wish Pivotal a well-deserved and happy retirement.”