Topgear motors clear for impressive Challenge strike

Topgear made the journey from France to Newmarket thoroughly worthwhile in running out a wide-margin winner of the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Challenge Stakes.

Now trained by Christopher Head having spent his formative years with Fabrice Chappet, he is developing a reputation as a real seven-furlong specialist.

Head was one of only a few French trainers to hold their own at ParisLongchamp last weekend and no doubt if he did not have the eventual winner of the Prix de la Foret in the impressive Ramatuelle, Topgear would have run in that race instead.

Heavily backed close to the off to make him go off the 3-1 favourite, Stephane Pasquier could be spotted some way out going best of all.

Royal Scotsman ploughed a lone furrow on the rail for Jamie Spencer, running a thoroughly admirable race, getting closest to the superb winner, but was still beaten by five and a half lengths.

Stuart Williams’ prolific winner Quinault ran another big race, leading the field into the dip, but he had no answer to Topgear and finished third.

“I really love this horse, what a season for the stable and what a season for Wootton Bassett,” said Head.

“Stephane said he is not blowing a candle and he is a very nice horse. I am pleased to see his progress.

“It is incredible to train for the owner Mr Saito, he has been in the stable since the beginning of this year and I am so happy to win today for him. I hope there will be many, many other wins across Europe.

“He has always been full of speed and we overtried him over the mile. We are now sure he is better at this distance, so we will keep him at that and we will now have a strong discussion about next season’s programme.

“This horse could go anywhere and it is going to be very interesting.”