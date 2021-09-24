Townend misses Listowel after fall earlier in the week
Paul Townend remains on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury in a fall at Listowel earlier in the week.
The reigning champion jockey – who returned to action in July having suffered a foot injury at Fairyhouse’s Easter meeting that saw him fitted with a special boot in riding at Punchestown – came to grief two out aboard the Jessica Harrington-trained Port Stanley on Wednesday.
With Flat action taking place on day five of the Harvest Festival, Townend was not in action on Thursday and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s senior medical officer Jennifer Pugh reported he would not ride on Friday.
Giving an update on the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Twitter feed, she said: “Paul suffered a shoulder injury at Listowel on Wednesday and is awaiting further assessment.”
Townend was booked to ride Dysart Diamond and Sapphire Lady for retained trainer Willie Mullins on Friday.