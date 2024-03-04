Trainer Support Network secures charity funding
The Racehorse Trainers Benevolent Fund will look to build on its encouraging early efforts after securing the backing of the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust.
During a six-month pilot scheme offering mental health support to licensed trainers in Britain, over 50 initial interactions led to 23 in-depth follow-up conversations.
The Trainer Support Network, a team of four knowledgeable and empathetic people who are out in the racing community, helped trainers to manage emotional and psychological issues.
RTBF chair Rupert Arnold said: “The indications are that demand will continue to grow as awareness of the support network spreads and willingness to open up to one of the providers increases.
“We are extremely grateful to the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust for providing financial assistance to help us reach more trainers needing this type of support.”
Former Group One-winning handler Harry Dunlop, a trustee of the RTBF, added: “The pilot has endorsed our approach of recruiting trusted, familiar and knowledgeable people to be visible and available in the places where trainers work.
“The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust has been a great friend to the training community in the past. Their three-year funding of the Trainer Support Network is another example, which we are thrilled to receive.”
On behalf of the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust, Nigel Payne said: “We have been very active in our support for jockeys and their mental health and when we were approached to give support to the RTBF, we felt it entirely appropriate to support trainers too. We are convinced that this is something Sir Peter would have wanted.”
