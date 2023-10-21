Trawlerman makes dreams come true on first ride of Dettori farewell

Frankie Dettori’s farewell to Britain got off to a perfect start, as Trawlerman battled back gamely for victory in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

The Italian is enjoying his final afternoon in European action before moving to America – and the first of his five rides ensured racegoers could enjoy a famous flying dismount.

Trawlerman (9-1) was left in front around half a mile from home in the two-mile affair, as pacesetting Maxident dropped away sharply.

Dettori looked a sitting duck as 11-10 favourite Kyprios reeled him in down the straight, passing him with two furlongs to run, but Dettori had saved something and showed all his skill in mounting another challenge.

Reining his mount back in, he switched to Kyprios’ outside and Trawlerman stuck his head out on the line to grab victory.

Dettori said: “I heard the roar of the crowd – oh my god it was special – especially when I was cutting him back, I couldn’t believe it.

“I’ve beaten one of my greatest rivals who I have tremendous respect for in Ryan Moore, on my final day. Sensational.

“He passed me comfortably and I thought he was going to go and win by 20 lengths, but once he didn’t get away from me I thought I maybe had a little bit left. In fairness to the horse he kept going.”

John Gosden, who trains Trawlerman with his son, Thady, said: “Imagine if he (Dettori) wins the next – it’ll take the roof off the place. Kinross likes this ground – he could be on for a double. We’ll never hear the end of it, will we?!”

But it was not to be two from two for Dettori, as this time it was his turn to be reeled in, with 40-1 chance Art Power fighting back to deny hot favourite Kinross in the British Champions Sprint.

Free Wind was next for Dettori in the Fillies & Mares Stakes, but while she flattered briefly the Gosden-trained mare could manage only fifth behind brave all-the-way winner Poptronic.