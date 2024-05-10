Treasure hunting Classic trial glory for the King and Queen

Treasure could emerge as another genuine Classic contender for the King and Queen if she can provide trainer Ralph Beckett with a fourth win in the William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield.

The King and Queen enjoyed a memorable season last year, with Desert Hero striking Royal Ascot gold before finishing third in his bid to become the first horse since Dunfermline in 1977 to carry the royal colours to Classic success in the St Leger at Doncaster.

Treasure, bred by the late Queen Elizabeth II, looked an exciting prospect when scoring on her racecourse debut at Nottingham in the autumn and returns in a race her trainer has previously landed with Kayah (2007), Secret Gesture (2013) and Honour Bound (2014).

Secret Gesture went on to finish second to stablemate Talent in the Oaks itself and a trip to Epsom will surely loom large for this daughter of Mastercraftsman if she can prove her worth in Surrey this weekend.

John Warren, racing adviser to the King and Queen, said: “Ralph is very happy with Treasure who has the size and scope to be a decent filly.

“We are on a fact-finding mission – and as she has been prepped specifically for this race we will learn where we stand after this to plan her future.”

Beckett, who won the Cheshire Oaks with Forest Fairy earlier in the week, has a second string to his bow in the form of You Got To Me, who has been off the track since finishing fifth in a Listed race at Newmarket in November.

The likely favourite is the John and Thady Gosden-trained Danielle, who created a huge impression when storming a a 12-length success at Wetherby less than a fortnight ago.

However, Gosden senior admits the prospect of drying conditions at Lingfield is a concern.

“The plan is to go to Lingfield with Danielle at the moment and let’s hope that goes well,” he said.

“She won well last time, but obviously I hope the ground stays good. If it dries up then I would be concerned about running her on quick ground.”

Aidan O’Brien relies on the twice-raced maiden Rubies Are Red, with Molten Rock (Karl Burke), Cherry Burton (Sean Woods) and Bigtime Bridget (Michael Bell) the other hopefuls.