Treasure Time and RaceShare fan club hunting Leger meeting honours

Treasure Time’s loyal army of owners are set for another big day out at next month’s Betfred St Leger Festival after recently taking over the York winner’s enclosure.

The three-year-old is part of the RaceShare syndicate group, which aims to provide the excitement and fun of being a racehorse owner for a relatively small outlay.

Trained by William Haggas, he finished with a flourish to secure a valuable handicap success during the Ebor Festival, prompting incredible scenes of celebration on the Knavesmire.

Approximately 125 owners were on the course to cheer him home and many flooded in to be part of the trophy presentation.

RaceShare’s Ash White said: “We’ll liaise with William Haggas, but his next target is likely to be a one-mile handicap on St Leger day at Doncaster.

“He’ll be taking on older horses for the first time, but he quickened nicely at York and his family are really progressive.

“We try to ensure all our owners feel closely involved, however much they have to spend and whether they are able to join us at the racecourse on the day or not.

“We had 125 jubilant owners there on Friday, all taken for champagne afterwards by York Racecourse.”

The Balmoral Handicap on British Champions Day and Royal Ascot next year have also been put forward as future targets for the progressive son of Time Test.

Connections can also look forward to acquiring more quality recruits, as RaceShare have extended their arrangement with renowned punter and bloodstock investor Patrick Veitch to head their buying team until at least 2030.

White commented: “We initially asked Patrick for four horses from the October sales.

“He sourced Scampi, who won at York’s Dante meeting last year, as well as at the Shergar Cup, Treasure Time, who looks to be going places, along with La Pulga and Red Mirage, who’ve won three times between them to date.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the positive feedback from owners since our launch – and success on the racecourse is obviously a key driver of that.”

Veitch said: “As well as my own breeding operation, I have a tie-up with Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy, and buy for Raceshare.

“Tony and Ian are buying at the upper end of the yearling market and RaceShare is pitching more at the middle market and horses-in-training, so it fits well.”