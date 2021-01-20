True Timber ruled out of Pegasus World Cup
County Durham-born Jack Sisterson has been denied the chance to bid for the biggest success of his fledgling training career as his intended Pegasus World Cup runner True Timber is a late absentee.
Sisterson, who went to American on a football scholarship and ended up training racehorses, learned the ropes with Todd Pletcher and Doug O’Neill.
True Timber won the Grade One Cigar Mile for him last time out and was among the leading candidates for this weekend’s Gulfstream Park showpiece, with the hope being he could book his ticket to the $20million Saudi Cup. But all plans are currently on hold.
Sisterson posted on Twitter on Wednesday: “True Timber came up slightly off cooling out this morning. While it appears he might be able to run in the Pegasus, we always prioritise the best interest of the horse and have elected to defer to caution and not compete in the Pegasus.
“Although it would have been a life-changing experience having a runner in the Pegasus, True Timber gave us the excitement leading up towards the Pegasus. Best of luck to all runners in the Pegasus. We and True Timber will be rooting for you!”