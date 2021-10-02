Trueshan conquers gallant Stradivarius in Cadran

Trueshan proved his class and silenced any doubts over his stamina with a conclusive victory in the Qatar Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp

The Alan King-trained gelding was running on his preferred soft going and was tackling the two-and-a-half-mile trip for the first time, in what was a long-awaited head-to-head with staying giant Stradivarius.

Both horses were travelling well as the field rounded the final bend and they drew level when passing the furlong pole, but it was 9-5 favourite Trueshan – ridden for the first time by James Doyle with Hollie Doyle suspended – who powered to the line, leaving Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori four and a half lengths behind him.

“That was absolutely wonderful,” said co-owner Andrew Gemmell.

“It’s a great day – winning a Group One like the Prix du Cadran. What more can you ask?

“Stradivarius has obviously been a great servant and I’m pleased to beat him today.

“I’ve been here for many Arcs in the past, but it’s my first time since the course was redeveloped.

“The rain coming was a godsend.”

Doyle said: “Thankfully we got a nice spot and I could see Frankie quite close to me. He’s a dream to ride, he’s a real champion.”

Of the gallant Stradivarius – who had missed the Goodwood Cup won by Trueshan due to the ground – Dettori said: “This ground just blunts his turn of foot and the winner outgalloped me – it’s as simple as that.

“I had nothing left. I was holding on to dear life and when James came I had to go.

“Bless him, he tries so hard and his courage got him there (to finish second).”

Owner Bjorn Nielsen said: “We got beaten by a better horse on the day, but he ran a great race.

“He’s been around a long time, he knows the game and he’s got a big heart.

“I’ve got to speak to John (Gosden), but I’d say he probably won’t (run at Ascot). It’s two weeks away and he’s had a hard race today.

“You’re guaranteed the ground is going to be on the soft side at Ascot. Champions Day is probably the one place he’s done poorest at because of the ground.”

On whether he will return next season, Nielsen added: “I don’t know. I’ve got to speak to John and Thady and see what they think.

“He’s been going a long time and was so dominant in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Age will get to you eventually and he is obviously not as dominant as he once was. You have to think about it and relax and take it all in.

“There are a few studs interested and I haven’t made a decision because his career has been ongoing. I haven’t finalised where he’s going, but I would like to see him stay in England.

“I don’t want him to be like an old boxer who still thinks he can carry on. I don’t want to say ‘yeah we’ll carry on, he’s running well and we’ve got excuses because of the ground’. At some stage you have to draw stumps and say ‘he isn’t what he was’.

“I’m not saying that’s where we are today, but that day is going to come for every horse and it is obviously getting closer.

“We’ll see how he is. John always says the day after a race he starts shouting and screaming and telling all his mates how good he is. I’m sure when he gets back tomorrow he’ll be telling everybody how unlucky he was!”