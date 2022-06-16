16 June 2022

Trueshan taken out of Gold Cup clash

By NewsChain Sport
16 June 2022

Trueshan has been declared a non-runner in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Trainer Alan King had warned the six-year-old would bypass the fixture if the ground was quick but left the gelding in the Group One contest in case of unexpected rain.

However, no rain has fallen and with the going described as good to firm, Trueshan sidesteps the two-and-a-half-mile feature, as he did last year when the ground was also fast.

