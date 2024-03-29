29 March 2024

Tudhope proves super-sub as Prydwen sails clear in Marathon

By NewsChain Sport
Benoit de la Sayette’s loss was Danny Tudhope’s gain as Prydwen ran out an easy winner of the BetUK All-Weather Championships Marathon Handicap.

With former champion apprentice De La Sayette stuck in traffic on his way north, George Scott turned to Tudhope for the six-year-old and few ride Gosforth Park better than the Scotsman.

Sent off a 10-1 chance, Tudhope settled just on the quarters of the pace-making Palace Boy, before he made his move shortly after turning into the straight.

Tudhope headed to the rail and soon accounted for Palace Boy and while the hat-trick seeking Spartan Army and Vaguely Royal looked in prime position to attack, they could not get near the winner.

The race was over a furlong out as long as Prydwen saw out the trip and he ran right through the line. Duke Of Oxford made late gains to claim second, beaten three and a half lengths, with Spartan Army in third.

Tudhope said: “He gave me a lovely ride, I had a nice position early, he was happy where he was and he controlled the pace.

“I was always confident, I was always going well. I don’t know much about his form, it was a late call-up. George said the track might not play to his strengths, but he travelled sweetly and did it the hard way.”

Scott, who was at Lingfield, said: “It wasn’t poor Benoit’s fault at all, there was a crash right in front of him and he couldn’t help it, but we were delighted when Danny was available and took the ride.

I think he deserves a go at Royal Ascot in something like the Copper Horse Handicap

“He’s an outstanding jockey and his decision at the start of the race to make up ground easily played a huge part in the way he was able to dictate the race.

“It was a really good performance. He’s been a light-framed horse, so we’ve given him a bit of time and he’s filled into his frame. He’s a bit older and wiser and that performance opens a few doors, I think he deserves a go at Royal Ascot in something like the Copper Horse Handicap.”

He went on: “A huge amount of credit has to go to ARC (Arena Racing Company) for today. They’ve put on two very good meetings, there are big crowds at both meetings, excellent prize-money and very competitive fields.”

