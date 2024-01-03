Twiston-Davies hails ‘brilliant’ Zambella as mare bows out

Nigel Twiston-Davies has paid tribute to his star mare Zambella after her retirement from racing.

Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, Zambella joined the Twiston-Davies team in 2019 and would go on to win nine times in the owners’ famous double green silks.

Winner of 12 of her 29 starts overall, she struck eight times at Listed level with her final outing coming when pulled up in search of a third victory in Doncaster’s Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares’ Chase.

Twiston-Davies said: “She has been brilliant, she jumped beautifully and was so genuine and it is a great shame she has got to retire, but she will breed some lovely foals I think.”

Zambella also won the Houghton Mares’ Chase for three successive years and by a combined winning distance of over 35 lengths such was her dominance in a race that was twice ran at Aintree when rescheduled from its usual home of Carlisle.

She competed three times at the Cheltenham Festival in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase, falling when travelling strongly three from the finish in 2021 before returning to Prestbury Park to finish fourth in the following two years.

She was best of the Brits and there is lots of highlights

“She was the best of the British but then the Irish would come over and beat her at the Festival,” continued Twiston-Davies.

“But otherwise she was best of the Brits and there are lots of highlights. We hope we can find another one.”