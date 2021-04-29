Tyson Fury ready to cheer on Kentucky Derby namesake

World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury will be at Churchill Downs on Saturday to watch a horse named in his honour, King Fury, run in the Kentucky Derby.

Fury, whose Richard Spencer-trained namesake finished ninth on just his second start in the St Leger at Doncaster last season, is currently in Las Vegas awaiting news on his mega-fight with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.

King Fury is trained by Kenny McPeek and arrives on the back of a Grade Three win last time out. The trainer came up with the name, having watched Fury’s second fight against Deontay Wilder.

“That was such a great fight and so fun to watch, and he seems like a really fun guy,” McPeek told ESPN.

“The other thing is when you name colts – especially really well-bred, expensive colts – you want to name them with a strong name.”

McPeek had been trying to contact Fury via social media without success until a message caught the boxer’s eye on Wednesday. McPeek subsequently offered Fury VIP tickets to watch the race.

“It’s always something I’ve been interested in, the biggest horse race in the world,” said Fury.

“I’ve always wanted to go to the Kentucky Derby, never had the opportunity to do so. This is the opportunity to do so.

“I’m really looking forward to going down there and meeting King Fury and getting a win because we only do winning, we don’t do losing here at Gypsy King Headquarters.

“I hope it’s a big colt. I will see him Saturday – looking forward to going down there.

“I’m going to walk the horse out, of course I am. How badass would it be, you own a horse and the Gypsy King, Tyson Fury, the undefeated, undisputed lineal champion is walking your horse into the arena?”