Unbeaten Defence Minister in line for Mill Reef mission

Defence Minister has been supplemented for the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

The son of Too Darn Hot is unbeaten in two runs to date, breaking his maiden at Newmarket before he defied a penalty at Haydock to take his record to two from two.

He is trained by Hamad Al-Jehani, the Qatari who is beginning to make a name for himself in Europe.

“He’s still quite green for a breeze-up horse and I still think he has plenty to learn and will come on again for that Haydock run,” said Richard Brown, racing adviser for Wathnan Racing.

“He defied the penalty in style, though, and I think he had plenty in hand at the line.”

Gimcrack winner Cool Hoof Luke and Aidan O’Brien’s Round Tower winner Ides Of March are among the potential opposition in this weekend’s Group Two contest.

There was also a taking performance from Diego Ventura at Ascot when making his first outing for Al-Jehani, confirming the promise shown during his winning racecourse bow for Gavin Cromwell at Naas, where he accounted for Ger Lyons’ Magnum Force.

“We’re still thinking about what to do next with Diego Ventura and he really impressed me at Ascot, a lot went wrong and he still managed to win,” continued Brown.

“No decision has been made yet on him and I will have a sit down with Hamad and make a plan.

“Hamad has done an absolutely tremendous job and he’s only got 10 horses. He’s done a phenomenal job coming in from Qatar and obviously having to learn the gallops and everything.

“He has surrounded himself with a great team and they’re all doing a fabulous job.”