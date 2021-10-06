Unbeaten Inspiral to face eight in Fillies’ Mile

Inspiral, emphatic winner of the May Hill Stakes, heads a field of nine for the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket

The daughter of Frankel, trained by John and Thady Gosden and current favourite for next year’s 1000 Guineas, steps up to Group One company after taking her 100 per cent record to three in the Group Two at Doncaster last month.

The Gosdens have a second string in Bouquet, winner of a novice race at Ascot a month ago.

The James Ferguson-trained Mise En Scene also puts her unbeaten record on the line on Friday after two wins, the latest coming in the Group Three Prestige Stakes at Goodwood.

Wild Beauty, beaten three lengths by Inspiral in Listed company at Sandown in July, re-opposes on the back of a Grade One success in Canada last month.

Aidan O’Brien’s Concert Hall and Jessica Harrington’s Magical Lagoon are the two Irish-trained entries – while Agartha was the only withdrawal at the 48-hour final declaration stage.

Pearl Glory, runner-up in the Dick Poole Stakes, bids to go one better at Group Three level in the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes.

Kevin Philippart de Foy’s youngster just found Romantic Time a length too good at Salisbury, having won her first two starts.

Karl Burke’s Gifted Gold and Ralph Beckett’s Good American are both one from one, while Allayaali has won two of her three races.

Mise En Scene (right) is set to put her unbeaten record on the line at Newmarket (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

There is no French representation after Francis Graffard’s Malavath was withdrawn following the final declaration stage, and Andre Fabre did not take up Raclette’s entry.

Smart sprinter Garrus steps up to seven furlongs for the first time in the Group Two Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes.

The Charlie Hills-trained five-year-old has contested three Group Ones over six furlongs this season, and is a Group Three winner at that distance.

Among the nine declared are the Charlie Appleby-trained pair of Al Suhail and D’bai, who was third in this race in 2018.

Richard Hannon’s Chindit and Horoscope, from the O’Brien team at Ballydoyle, are the two three-year-olds taking part.

Twilight Jet drops down in class and trip for the Group Three Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes.

The Michael O’Callaghan-trained juvenile was not disgraced when fifth in the Group One Middle Park Stakes on this course last month, having finished third in both the Gimcrack and Champagne Stakes.

Hugo Palmer’s Hierarchy, second in the Mill Reef Stakes, is also among the 13 runners.

The Appleby-trained Soft Whisper, who made a triumphant return in the Listed Rosemary Stakes following a 181-day absence, is one of 15 declared for an open-looking Group Three Newmarket Pony Academy Pride Stakes.