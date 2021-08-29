Unbeaten Taj Alriyadh out to double Ripon tally

Taj Alriyadh puts his unbeaten record on the line when he steps up in class for the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy at the North Yorkshire course on Monday.

The Karl Burke-trained colt earned the right to go for this Listed contest after completing his hat-trick when successful over the same course and distance in this month’s Hornblower Stakes.

Burke believes his experience of the track will be a plus as he takes on stronger company.

“He ​worked very well on Friday, and fingers crossed he goes there with a good chance. I think it’s a big advantage, having had that run there already,” said the North Yorkshire trainer.

“He has surprised us really. He’s a very uncomplicated horse at home – he just does what you ask him.

“He won very well first time up and then he went back to Catterick quickly just to win a bad race, but he keeps answering every call we ask of him.”

Mot And The Messer is the other course-and-distance winner in the field.

Tom Dascombe’s charge trotted up by five and a half lengths, which set him up for a place in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket’s July meeting.

Trainer Tom Dascombe believes Mot The Messer is up to Listed class (Julian Herbert/PA) (PA Archive)

He disappointed over the seven furlongs there, but bounced back when making all the running back at six at Chester.

“We always thought he was at least up to this level,” said his Cheshire trainer.

“We ran him at the July meeting, and he didn’t show up. Hopefully he will on Monday.”

Atomic Lady is a course winner over the minimum distance, and has proved effective over the extra furlong with victory at York in July.

The Tim Easterby-trained filly also went close to landing the valuable sales race on the Knavesmire this month – when she was beaten only a neck by the Dascombe-trained Ever Given.

Atomic Lady (right) represents trainer Tim Easterby (Maftin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“She ran a cracking race at York. She’s in good form – I think she’ll run well,” said Easterby.

Hellomydarlin is Group Two-placed, having finished third in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly.

The George Boughey-trained filly also ran a tremendous race when third of 20 in a hot nursery at York’s Ebor meeting.

Syndicate owner Nick Bradley said: “We’re rated 102 now. We’re in the right race. She ran well in the Papin and she ran a very good race at York. I think it was a career-best.

“We will go hopeful and expecting that she will finish in the first three.”

Martyn Meade is giving Object his chance at Listed level, after the Aclaim colt stepped up considerably on his debut to win a novice event at Newmarket.

“He improved enormously from his first run,” said the Manton trainer.

“He seems to have grown up, and the penny’s dropped, so we thought we’d throw him in the deep end – and we’ll just see how good he is.

“Obviously it’s a big ask, but I think he’s handy horse. Ripon, hopefully, should suit him – so we’ll throw the dice.”