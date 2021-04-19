Uncle Bryn goes on trial for Classic glory at Epsom

Uncle Bryn bids to continue John Gosden and Frankie Dettori’s recent domination of the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom

The formidable combination have landed five of the last six runnings of the Listed contest, with high-class filly So Mi Dar and multiple Group One winner Cracksman among their winners.

Uncle Bryn, who is a general 20-1 chance for the Cazoo Derby back at Epsom on the first Saturday in June, will be making his turf debut on Tuesday following impressive all-weather wins at Kempton and Wolverhampton in the autumn.

Gosden, who now trains in partnership with son Thady, expects to have a clearer idea of what the son of Sea The Stars is capable of afterwards.

He said: “I’m very pleased with him. We looked at the this race and also the Classic Trial at Sandown on Friday, but that looks a very good race this year.

“We’ve chosen to go Listed in a race we’ve won before – and bearing in mind that his only runs have been on the all-weather, it will be something of a learning curve for him.”

Uncle Bryn’s eight rivals include the Aidan O’Brien-trained Hector De Maris.

The Ballydoyle handler saddled the last winner of the race in Cape Of Good Hope two seasons ago and appears to have another major contender on his hands in this Camelot colt, who impressed on his final juvenile start at Naas in November.

Pythagoras (left) is an exciting prospect for Richard Fahey (PA Archive)

Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up with runaway Kempton scorer Wirko, while Pythagoras bids for a fourth win from six starts for Richard Fahey.

The Sir Robert Ogden-owned youngster was last seen landing the Silver Tankard Stakes at Pontefract in October.

Fahey said: “It’s tough enough for him, carrying the penalty. He’s got to step up, but we’re happy with him.

“We’re a little bit worried about the quicker ground, but it looks like they’ve done a good job there.

“I think the trip will suit and as long as the ground is not too quick I’d be happy enough.”

Martyn Meade has high hopes for Technique (PA Archive)

Martyn Meade runs the only filly in the field in Technique, who faces a big step up in class after winning on her Wolverhampton debut.

“It’s a big step up for her, but she acquitted herself very well at Wolverhampton and is a very balanced filly,” said Meade.

“We had the option of either going into a novice or taking a big leap – and on her work at home, we thought let’s take a big leap.

“She could be the sort of horse that copes really well with Epsom.”