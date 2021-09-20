Uncle Bryn leads Cambridgeshire contenders

Ante-post favourite Uncle Bryn is one of 70 still in contention for the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket.

John and Thady Gosden’s one-time Classic hope returned to winning form at Ascot at the start of the month, overcoming a 113-day absence to win on his first start since a gelding operation.

The three-year-old is the 5-1 favourite with Coral for Saturday’s famous nine-furlong handicap, which has a maximum field of 35 runners.

Anmaat is next best in the market after winning his last two starts for Owen Burrows – while Astro King, Irish Admiral and Royal Marine are also to the fore in the bookmakers’ lists.

Ropey Guest is a 66-1 chance for George Margarson at this stage, but the popular performer heads to Newmarket on the back of his first success in more than a year at Yarmouth last week.

The four-year-old has lined up for some ultra-competitive tests this term, including when beaten four and a half lengths in fifth by Uncle Bryn at Ascot on his penultimate run.

Ropey Guest has raced only up to a mile so far, but Margarson believes the extra furlong could suit.

He said: “This has been the plan since Ascot, when he wasn’t beaten far by the favourite.

“I thought the favourite looked like he might come on a bit for that run, but ours will too because he’s quite a lazy horse at home – hence his nickname Chubby.

“He just started to come back to himself after Ascot, and we were delighted to win last week. I don’t really know what he beat, but it was a class two handicap – so it wasn’t too bad.”

Ropey Guest has shown some of his best form with cut in the ground, but good going would not concern Margarson too much.

The Newmarket handler added: “We’ve had some rain here today and last night – and knowing the gallops, I’d say if we were racing today it would be good to soft ground.

“Going up to a mile and a furlong, good ground would be fine. We are obviously stepping up in trip, but (jockey) Tom (Queally) has been keen to try him over a mile and a quarter – and given his run at Yarmouth, it didn’t look like it would be a problem.”