Under Control aiming to give Henderson a Galway first

Nicky Henderson is looking to tick off an omission from his illustrious roll of honour when Under Control heads for the ultra-competitive Guinness Galway Hurdle.

Incredibly in the last 10 years only three trainers have tasted success in the big handicap at Ballybrit. Willie Mullins has won five and Tony Martin four, with only Joseph O’Brien and Tigris River breaking up that monopoly.

Like Tigris River, Under Control is owned by JP McManus, but she has not been seen January when second to Mullins’ Ashroe Diamond in a Grade Two mares’ event at Doncaster.

The five-year-old was supposed to run in Kelso’s Morebattle Hurdle in March, but was a victim of the ailment which affected several of the Seven Barrows string in the lead up to Cheltenham and since then she has been aimed at this.

It's been the plan for a long time to be honest

“It’s been the plan for a long time to be honest, Nico (de Boinville) came up with it and we all thought it was a good idea, it looks the right race for her,” said Henderson.

“She had a little break at Martinstown (McManus’ stud), she was supposed to run in the Morebattle at Kelso but wasn’t right so she went away then we brought her back with this in mind.

“You need to be a graded horse to win this these days and we’d like to think that she is, she’s still very unexposed but so no doubt are many of the others.”

He added: “I’ve had a few runners at Galway before, but I can’t remember one in the hurdle, I’ve definitely had runners in the Plate. I always enjoy going over.

“Daddy Long Legs could be tough to beat, but we are very happy with ours and hopefully she will run very well.”

McManus also runs the Mullins-trained Risk Belle and his racing manager Frank Berry said: “Under Control had a few hiccups which meant she didn’t get to finish out the season, but she seems to be back in good form and Nicky is happy with her.

“It’s a very competitive race and you need a bit of luck in running, but she goes there in good order and we just hope for a bit of luck.

“Risk Belle needs to get back to her best form – she’s struggled a bit this year in big handicaps.

“Willie seems to be happy with her, but she needs to get back to her best form to have a chance.”

Speaking to Galway Racecourse, Mullins’ son and assistant Patrick said: “It’s been a very lucky race for us. Winter Fog is our top-weighted horse off 152, Saldier and Aramon did win it off 155 but it is hard to win off that sort of mark.

“He’s a horse with an awful lot of speed and he’s won around the track, so that’ll be a big help for him.

“Daddy Long Legs would have been the number one hope going through the summer and obviously disappointed in Tipperary last time. There was no real, obvious reason, it was well-watered ground which was fair enough and maybe he didn’t handle it.

“All of his wins have been right-handed and a couple of his bad runs have been left-handed. When a run is too bad to be true you can put a line through it.

“If he came back to his best, for me he’s the possible Grade One horse in a handicap. I’d forgive him and for me he’s probably our number one chance.

“Anotherway has the right profile being a novice, so he’d have to have a squeak, and Williamstowndancer is one that catches my eye down near the bottom of the weights. She disappointed in Galway last year when she made a bad mistake, but she won on the Flat four or five weeks ago and she could be unexposed.”

Noel Meade’s Jesse Evans has been in the frame three times previously, including finishing second the last twice.

“I can’t say he’s any better than he was last year, but if he ran the same race he ran last year it would leave him there or thereabouts I suppose with the claim off his back,” said Meade.

“It’s still a tough ask I think, but hopefully he’ll run well.”