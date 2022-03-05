Undersupervision takes Grimthorpe spoils at Doncaster
Undersupervision swooped late to land the Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at Doncaster.
Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and ridden by his son Sam, Undersupervision travelled well throughout the three-and-a-quarter-mile test and eventually denied the game Mister Malarky in a thrilling finish.
The runner-up had looked to be struggling through the early stages as Le Milos and Legends Gold set the early pace, but once Mister Malarky got into a rhythm for Harry Bannister, he made swift progress and grabbed a useful lead with a handful of fences still to jump.
Grand National hopeful Cloth Cap briefly looked as though he might mount a challenge, but the top weight was toiling two from home as Undersupervision emerged as the only real challenger.
Mister Malarky was still in front a stride before the last, but Undersupervision jumped by him and under strong driving from Twiston-Davies, he eventually prevailed by a length and three-quarters.
Cloth Cap kept on for a distant third while favourite Storm Control was pulled up.
The winner is entered for both the Ultima Handicap Chase and the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival, with Betfair making him a 12-1 chance from 25s for the first-named event.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox