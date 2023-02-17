Unforgotten puts down Lincoln marker in Lingfield victory

Unforgotten looks poised to run in the SBK Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster after continuing his promising comeback from a near two-year absence at Lingfield on Friday.

Having got off the mark at the third time of asking in a seven-furlong Newcastle novice, an injury subsequently prevented him from running as a four-year-old.

The lightly-raced son of Exceed And Excel had been sidelined for 659 days before making a winning return when trying a mile for the first time at Lingfield earlier this month.

He followed up with another success over the same course and distance, and looks set to make up for lost time if his victory in the Spreadex Sports 2nd To Rag Insurance Handicap is taken at face value.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Godolphin gelding was three-wide off the final bend under Robert Havlin, but the 5-6 favourite found plenty for pressure and looked better the further he went, swooping past Brunel Charm inside the final 200 yards to score by half a three-quarters of a length.

Paddy Power cut Unforgotten to 10-1 from 14-1 for the Doncaster showpiece on April 1.

Thady Gosden, speaking from Qatar, said: “He is a horse who has had a slightly unlucky career so far, but he is back on track now.

“He won his last start well and obviously won nicely today, and we will have to consider the Lincoln. We’ll see how the ground shapes up and how he’s taken it.

“He stretched out nicely over the mile and he seems to appreciate that extra distance. Let’s see how he comes out of the race and take things from there.”

Smith (3-1) gave Havlin a double on the card as he guided the Lydia Richards-trained seven-year-old to a neck success in the two-mile BetUK’s Acca Club £5 Free Bet Handicap.

It was the Dawn Approach gelding’s seventh career success and sixth on the all-weather.

Godolphin similarly recorded a brace when Spring Promise (15-8) made all under Jamie Spencer in the seven-furlong talkSPORT Powered By Fans Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Lope De Vega three-year-old was not winning out of turn, having finished a narrow runner-up on both her first two starts this term.

The winning rider said: “She put her experience to good use. The sharp seven furlongs around here was probably a little too sharp for her.

“She wasn’t able to stamp her authority in the race that she probably would have done on a more galloping track.

“The fitting of cheekpieces helped her concentrate a bit better. When she had company in the last furlong, she wasn’t going to be passed.”

Sayifyouwill (8-1) has shown plenty of verve on the all-weather and notched a sixth success on a artificial surface in the Spreadex Sports Best Premier League Odds Handicap.

The Amanda Perrett-trained daughter of Sayif, dropped to a mark of 78, equalled a career-best, coming wide in the seven-furlong contest and staying on strongly under Sean Levey to defy Jilly Cooper by a short head.

Sassy Redhead (2-1 favourite) made the most of the 7lb pull with Miss Moonshine, turning the tables on her following defeat at Kempton last time in the six-furlong It’s Time To Turn To talkSPORT Handicap.

The William Stone-trained Harry Angel filly was given a fine ride by Collen Storey to score by three-quarters of a length.