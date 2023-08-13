13 August 2023

Unless could bid for Yorkshire Oaks gold following Curragh triumph

Unless could make the leap to Group One company after a convincing victory in the Michael John Kennedy Memorial Irish EBF Stakes at the Curragh.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, Unless boasts a sterling pedigree as a daughter of US Triple Crown winner Justify out of 2017 Cheveley Park Stakes victor Clemmie.

However, the filly had yet to really make her mark, winning a Naas maiden before finishing fourth in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot and second in a Killarney Listed heat last time.

Kept to that level but upped to 10 furlongs, Unless travelled well throughout in the hands of Gary Carroll, racing prominently before mounting a decisive challenge with a couple of furlongs to run.

The 6-1 shot found plenty for pressure and came home a length and three-quarters clear of 5-4 favourite Azazat, with Paddy Power making her a 25-1 shot from 33s for the Yorkshire Oaks at York on August 24.

“We’re delighted with her. She always looked like she would get that trip and she’s a typical Justify, wants a Classic trip, and she could even get further as Gary said she galloped all the way down to the boards,” said O’Brien.

“She’s Clemmie’s first foal so she’s a seriously valuable mare.

“She will definitely stay further and the Yorkshire Oaks could be a possibility.”

